Ecuador earthquake: 'There's nothing left. Only rubble'
At least 570 people are now known have died after the magnitude-7.8 quake hit Ecuador last Saturday.
Many communities, including the coastal town of Pedernales, were badly hit.
Local resident Fabian Cherme described the devastation.
Video Journalist: Bruno Boelpaep
21 Apr 2016
