US cruise ship travels to Cuba
An American cruise ship is sailing to Cuba from the US, the first such trip in more than 50 years.
The Adonia has sailed from the port of Miami carrying some 700 passengers. It is due to arrive in Havana on Monday.
Will Grant reports.
02 May 2016
