Venezuela crisis: Tear gas fired at anti-Maduro protest
Venezuelan police have fired tear gas against anti-government protesters in Caracas who demand a recall referendum on embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
Thousands have marched in several cities in what is expected to be the biggest wave of opposition rallies.
Mr Maduro has rejected a referendum drive amid growing discontent with the country's spiralling economic crisis.
The BBC's Wyre Davies was covering the protest as it turned violent.
18 May 2016