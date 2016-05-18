Wyre Davies in Caracas as protest turns violent
Venezuela crisis: Tear gas fired at anti-Maduro protest

Venezuelan police have fired tear gas against anti-government protesters in Caracas who demand a recall referendum on embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

Thousands have marched in several cities in what is expected to be the biggest wave of opposition rallies.

Mr Maduro has rejected a referendum drive amid growing discontent with the country's spiralling economic crisis.

The BBC's Wyre Davies was covering the protest as it turned violent.

  • 18 May 2016
