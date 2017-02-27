Rio carnival float crashes into crowd
A carnival float crashed into the crowd at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, injuring 20 people, some seriously.

The truck veered out of control, crushing a number of dancers and spectators against a fence.

It then changed direction suddenly, hurting more people standing on the other side.

