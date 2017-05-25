Tear gas and pellets at Brazil protest
Protest against Brazil's President Temer turns violent

Troops are to guard Brazil's government buildings after thousands of protesters clashed with police in Brasilia and set fire to the Agriculture Ministry.

Unions and leftist parties organised the demonstration to call for President Michel Temer's removal; it started peacefully but turned violent with police using tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

