Venezuelan violinist plays amid protests
Musician Wuilly Arteaga has often been seen playing his violin at some of Venezuela's fierce protests.
Since this video was taken, his violin was broken, allegedly by those policing a demonstration in Caracas.
His supporters have rallied on social media to buy him a new one.
This video, courtesy of Laura Rangel, was taken with his old violin, earlier in May.
25 May 2017
