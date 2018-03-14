Chained to a tree for six years

Video

The Farc was once Colombia's largest rebel group but after more than five decades of conflict, the guerrillas signed a peace deal in 2016.

Under the agreement, the Farc turned into a political party and on Sunday, it ran for the first time in legislative elections. It performed poorly, only receiving just 0.5% of the total number of votes.

Many voters said the memory of the Farc's crimes was still too fresh for them to consider casting their votes for the party. Luis Eladio Pérez was kidnapped by the Farc in 2001. He spoke to the BBC's South America correspondent, Katy Watson