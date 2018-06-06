Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside the secret world of Brazil's WhatsApp abortions
In Brazil, where abortion is a crime, a WhatsApp group is offering a secret route for women who want to end a pregnancy. The BBC has investigated how the group works for months.
Reporter Nathalia Passarinho, producer Dina Demrdash
06 Jun 2018
