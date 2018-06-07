The nuns helping save a sacred species

Video

Conservationists from Chester Zoo have formed an unlikely partnership with an order of nuns - in a project that could save a Critically endangered amphibian from extinction.

The axolotl - a salamander that is unique to Mexico - has almost been wiped out of its freshwater habitat by pollution and over-fishing.

Now, scientists say that the nuns hold the key to bringing it back from the brink.

Science Correspondent Victoria Gill has been to Mexico to visit this unique conservation convent.

You can hear more from Victoria Gill’s journey to Mexico to meet the sisters on The Sisters of the Sacred Salamander on Radio 4.