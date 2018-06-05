Guatemala lava ash like 'black rain'

Media player
Guatemala volcano: Lava ash like 'black rain'
After Sunday's horrific volcanic eruption in Guatemala, the official death toll has risen to 69, the authorities say. Torrents of superheated rock, ash and mud destroyed villages. Faye Dunstan, 29, originally from Bromley, London, is helping to collect donations at a school in Alotenango.
05 Jun 2018
