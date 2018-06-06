Firemen save chicks from volcano blast

Media player
Firemen save chickens from volcano eruption
Firemen recovered a hen and her chicks after the Fuego volcano erupted in Guatemala.
At least 192 people are missing and 75 are dead as a result of the explosion.
06 Jun 2018
