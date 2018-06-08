'There's no hope for finding my family'
Video

The Fuego volcano eruption devastated Eddie Santiago's village, Los Lotes, in Guatemala.

He returns to search for his family, who are among almost 200 people still missing following Sunday's eruption.

Produced by Julia Galiano-Rios and Will Grant.

  • 08 Jun 2018
