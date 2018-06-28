My School for Sexual Abuse Survivors

Video

Brisa de Angulo is one of the winners of the Outlook Inspirations Awards 2018 for her work helping young survivors of sexual abuse. At the age of 15, she was raped by one of her extended family members. When she finally found the courage to tell the police, she was ostracised and her case was sent to an agricultural and livestock court. After a traumatic experience in court, Brisa decided to set up A Breeze of Hope, a charity which provides medical, social and legal services to young rape survivors.

Video produced by Emmanuella Kwenortey and Andrea Kennedy. Footage by Monica Garcia Zea

The other Outlook Inspirations winners are Nice Leng'ete and Livey Van Wyk. Find out more here.