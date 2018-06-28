Mexico fans celebrate outside S Korea embassy

Media player
Mexico fans celebrate S Korea victory over Germany
Mexico football fans have celebrated South Korea's 2-0 win over Germany in the World Cup with sombreros and mariachi bands outside Seoul's embassy in Mexico City.
The improbable defeat of 2014 winners Germany sees Mexico progress to the knockout stage of the competition.
28 Jun 2018
