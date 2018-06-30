Mexico's $500,000 bulletproof graves
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mexico's $500,000 bulletproof graves

Culiacan is home to the unofficial graveyard of the Sinaloa cartel, where graves can come with CCTV, air conditioning and satellite TV.

Video produced by Daniel South

Listen to Newsday on the BBC iPlayer.

  • 30 Jun 2018