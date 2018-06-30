Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mexico's $500,000 bulletproof graves
Culiacan is home to the unofficial graveyard of the Sinaloa cartel, where graves can come with CCTV, air conditioning and satellite TV.
Video produced by Daniel South
Listen to Newsday on the BBC iPlayer.
-
30 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window