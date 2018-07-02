How can new Mexico president deal with US?

Media player
How should Mexico's López Obrador deal with Trump?
Left-wing candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador has claimed victory in Mexico's presidential election, saying "profound change" is coming.
People in Mexico City told the BBC how they think he should deal with US President Donald Trump.
