Shades of Bernie in López Obrador win

Third time proved a charm for the left-wing candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador who has claimed victory in Mexico's presidential election.

Having lost twice before, the former Mexico City mayor, known by his initials Amlo, crushed his rivals and promised "profound change is coming".

The result makes Amlo the latest populist to seize power and his campaign against corruption has drawn parallels with US President Donald Trump's pledge to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

But journalist Javier Tello Diaz tells the BBC's Katty Kay that the better comparison is with another insurgent outsider: Bernie Sanders.