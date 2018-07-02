The deadly trade killing Mexicans and Americans
The BBC spoke to an American drug smuggler as he brought narcotics into the US from Mexico. But what he returned to Mexico with was potentially even more deadly.

Reporting by Clive Myrie, filmed by Darren Conway for BBC News at Ten, edited by Franz Strasser.

  • 02 Jul 2018
