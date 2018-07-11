Chile's street art for blind people

Media player
Chile unveils street art for blind people in Santiago
Chile's capital Santiago has put up tactile versions of some of its street art in an attempt to make the city's murals more accessible.
Although such representations of artwork are common in museums and art galleries, the Chilean capital has created them for street art and murals.
