Chile's street art for blind people
Chile's capital Santiago has put up tactile versions of some of its street art in an attempt to make the city's murals more accessible.

Although such representations of artwork are common in museums and art galleries, the Chilean capital has created them for street art and murals.

  • 11 Jul 2018
