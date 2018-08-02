Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colombia's battle with cocaine traffickers
Colombia’s anti-narcotics police are fighting a war on cocaine trafficking - which is being fuelled by demand in Europe and the US.
Over 900 tonnes of cocaine were produced last year, prompting fears that Colombia is losing the war on drugs.
The BBC's Frank Gardner went to the country to see how authorities are trying to deal with the problem.
-
02 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window