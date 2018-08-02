Colombia's battle with cocaine traffickers
Colombia’s anti-narcotics police are fighting a war on cocaine trafficking - which is being fuelled by demand in Europe and the US.

Over 900 tonnes of cocaine were produced last year, prompting fears that Colombia is losing the war on drugs.

The BBC's Frank Gardner went to the country to see how authorities are trying to deal with the problem.

