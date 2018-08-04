Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet Argentina's handless barber Gabriel Heredia
Gabriel Heredia was born without forearms. That has not stopped him becoming a professional hairdresser.
-
04 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-45070851/meet-argentina-s-handless-barber-gabriel-herediaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window