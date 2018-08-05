Soldiers run amid 'drone attack'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Venezuela 'drone attack': Soldiers seen running
Venezuelan officials say explosive drones went off as President Nicolás Maduro was giving a live televised speech in Caracas, but he is unharmed.
Footage of the event shows Mr Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores looking up, startled, and dozens of soldiers running, before the transmission is cut off.
-
05 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-45073420/venezuela-drone-attack-soldiers-seen-runningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window