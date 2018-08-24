'They want to avoid a crisis like Europe'

Media player
'Latin America to avoid a migrant crisis like Europe'
Seven percent of Venezuela's population has left since 2014, triggering a continent-wide migrant crisis. The UNHCR's Chiara Cardoletti explains how countries in Latin America have taken positive steps to welcome Venezuelans.
24 Aug 2018
