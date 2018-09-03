Rio museum consumed by fire

Media player
National Museum of Brazil consumed by fire
Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.
The museum, which once served as the residence for the Portuguese royal family, celebrated its 200-year anniversary earlier this year.
03 Sep 2018
