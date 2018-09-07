Moment Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed
Jair Bolsonaro: Moment Brazil presidential front-runner was stabbed

The front-runner in Brazil's presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, has been stabbed at a campaign rally.

He has had surgery for injuries to his intestines and is expected to recover, according to hospital officials.

