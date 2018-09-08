Media player
Five things about Brazil's right-wing presidential candidate
Jair Bolsonaro, the front-runner in Brazil's presidential election, was stabbed at a campaign rally.
The BBC's Camilla Costa gives us five facts we should know about him.
08 Sep 2018
