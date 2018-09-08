Who is Jair Bolsonaro?
Five things about Brazil's right-wing presidential candidate

Jair Bolsonaro, the front-runner in Brazil's presidential election, was stabbed at a campaign rally.

The BBC's Camilla Costa gives us five facts we should know about him.

  • 08 Sep 2018
