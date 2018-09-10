Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Museum artefacts saved from Brazil fire
A fire spread through the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro destroying 20 million items.
Scheila and Douglas Alvarenga discovered papers in the aftermath and acted quickly to save them.
-
10 Sep 2018
