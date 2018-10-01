Media player
Female surfer sets new world record
Brazilian Maya Gabeira has set a new Guinness World Record by successfully riding the largest wave ever surfed by a female surfer.
She tackled the 68ft (20.7m) wave in Portgual in January.
01 Oct 2018
