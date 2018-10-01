Female surfer sets new world record
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Female surfer sets new world record

Brazilian Maya Gabeira has set a new Guinness World Record by successfully riding the largest wave ever surfed by a female surfer.

She tackled the 68ft (20.7m) wave in Portgual in January.

  • 01 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'Surfing has changed my life'