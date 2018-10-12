Rare lions living on Mexican rooftop terrace
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rare white lions living on Mexico City rooftop terrace

Three lions, including rare white lions, are living on the terrace of a man in the middle of Mexico City.

Federal inspectors want to move the trio into more appropriate care but their owner is refusing to give them up.

Their roars are causing concern in the highly built-up area, according to local media, and neighbours have made complaints on social media.

  • 12 Oct 2018
Go to next video: The Maasai boy who chased away lions