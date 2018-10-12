Rare lions living on Mexican rooftop terrace

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare white lions living on Mexico City rooftop terrace
Three lions, including rare white lions, are living on the terrace of a man in the middle of Mexico City.
Federal inspectors want to move the trio into more appropriate care but their owner is refusing to give them up.
Their roars are causing concern in the highly built-up area, according to local media, and neighbours have made complaints on social media.
-
12 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-45835944/rare-white-lions-living-on-mexico-city-rooftop-terraceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window