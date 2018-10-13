Nicaragua anti-government protesters on trial

Video

Hundreds of people have been standing trial in Nicaragua accused of organising violent street protests.

Among them are three students facing terrorism charges for allegedly setting fire to a government-run radio station.

Demonstrators have been protesting since April, calling for an end to the government of President Daniel Ortega.

He says the protests are being led by terrorists who want to stage a coup against him.

The unrest originally began over pension reforms. But tensions have increased after people were killed in the government crackdown that followed.

BBC correspondent Will Grant met with mothers of two of the accused.