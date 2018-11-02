Video

Oil-rich Venezuela is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations.

Extreme poverty has jumped 40%, deaths related to child malnutrition are on the rise, and millions have fled the country in the past two years.

Many inside and outside Venezuela blame the policies of socialist President Nicolas Maduro. But his supporters point to the opposition, and also "imperialist forces" outside the country - including the US, which has imposed sanctions.

Mothers and children have been among those hit hardest, as the BBC's Vladimir Hernandez found when he spent time in the capital, Caracas.

Produced by Herminia Fernandez, filmed by Omar Garcia.

Edited by Kelvin Brown.