'It's been a long time since we slept in a bed'

Video

Thousands of Venezuelans have fled to Brazil trying to escape from their country’s crisis, most of them crossing the border town of Pacaraima to soon head to Boa Vista, both in the state of Roraima, north of Brazil.

But their presence has been causing tension in the state. Locals complain of Venezuelans sleeping in the streets and overwhelming the state’s public services.

In August, Brazilians and Venezuelans clashed in Pacaraima, not for the first time, leading migrants to flee back over the border.

The tension has pushed Brazil’s the government to step up efforts to move people to bigger cities in Brazil where there’s more opportunity for Venezuelans to rebuild their lives.

Video by Luciani Gomes.