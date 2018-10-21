Migrants try to paddle into Mexico
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrant caravan: Desperate members illegally cross into Mexico

Honduran migrants are entering Mexico illegally as patience runs thin at the border with Guatemala.

Video by Angélica M Casas and Peter Murtaugh.

  • 21 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'May God soften Trump's heart'