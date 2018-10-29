Jubilation and despair after Brazil poll

Media player
Brazil election: Jubilation and despair among rival supporters
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro have taken to the streets to celebrate his victory in Brazil's presidential elections.
Meanwhile, there was a sombre mood in the camp of defeated candidate Fernando Haddad.
29 Oct 2018
