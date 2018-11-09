Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Politician learns of her child's murder in congress
Politician Carmen Medel was in Mexico's congress when she learned her daughter had been murdered.
It's reported 22-year-old medical student Valeria Medel was shot by a gunman whilst she was at a gym in Ciudad Mendoza.
-
09 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-46150900/politician-learns-of-her-child-s-murder-in-congressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window