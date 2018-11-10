Disabled migrant's long journey to US

Media player
Migrant caravan: Disabled man's long journey from Honduras to US
Isaac is among thousands of Central Americans trying to get to the US-Mexico border.
They say they are fleeing persecution, poverty and violence in their home countries of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.
10 Nov 2018
