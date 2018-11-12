Exploring Bolivia's 'Jurassic Park'
Exploring Bolivia's 'Jurassic Park' dinosaur graveyard

Torotoro is now high in the Andes, but 80 million years ago it was a wetland teeming with dinosaurs.

And its National Park has thousands of dinosaur footprints.

There is still much to be explored - and locals want more tourists to visit.

