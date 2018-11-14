Caravan migrants reach US border

Media player
Caravan migrants reach United States border
More than three hundred people from the Central American migrant caravan have reached to US-Mexico border.
The original group, comprising 5,000 members, left Honduras a month ago, but has since splintered.
President Trump recently signed an order denying asylum to migrants who cross the US border illegally.
14 Nov 2018
