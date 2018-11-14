'We're not coming to do harm'

Video

More than three hundred people from the Central American migrant caravan have reached the US-Mexico border.

The original group, comprising 5,000 members, left Honduras a month ago, but it has since splintered.

President Trump recently signed an executive order denying asylum to migrants who cross the US border illegally.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.