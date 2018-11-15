Nicaragua's human rights 'in crisis'

Video

Human rights in Nicaragua are at the “most severe crisis in generations,” the opposition activist Felix Maradiaga has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Mr Maradiaga was forced to flee his country in July after receiving death threats.

The government of President Daniel Ortega has accused Mr Maradiaga of having financed and organised anti-government protests.

Mr Maradiaga denies all the charges.

Hundreds of people have been killed since the wave of protests began in April.

Nicaragua opposition activist Felix Maradiaga faces arrest

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Thursday 15 November on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).