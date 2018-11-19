Clashes in Tijuana over migrant caravan

Media player
Migrant caravan: Angry protests in Mexico's Tijuana
Hundreds of demonstrators protested in the Mexican city of Tijuana over the arrival of Central American migrants hoping to seek asylum in the US.
Some 400 migrants made it to the border city last week after travelling mostly on foot as part of a larger caravan.
Anti-migrant protesters clashed with both police and pro-migrant demonstrators on Sunday.
19 Nov 2018
