Video
How Karla Turcio's killing changed El Salvador
El Salvador is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman. Some 152 women were killed between January and May 2018 in the Central American country.
In response to the increasing violence, the government has now appointed a special prosecutor for femicide - the gender-related killings of women. This is the story of how journalist Karla Turcio's killing changed El Salvador.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories.
26 Nov 2018
