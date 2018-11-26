How Karla Turcio's killing changed El Salvador

Video

El Salvador is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman. Some 152 women were killed between January and May 2018 in the Central American country.

In response to the increasing violence, the government has now appointed a special prosecutor for femicide - the gender-related killings of women. This is the story of how journalist Karla Turcio's killing changed El Salvador.

