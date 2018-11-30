G20 protesters condemn 'demonstration of power'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
G20 Argentina: Protesters condemn 'demonstration of power'
Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in the Argentina capital, Buenos Aires, to march against the G20's
economic policies as the world's leading industrialised nations opened their annual summit.
They explained why they felt the leaders were not welcome - and why so many young people have joined the rallies.
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-46407464/g20-argentina-protesters-condemn-demonstration-of-powerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window