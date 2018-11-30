G20 protesters condemn 'demonstration of power'
G20 Argentina: Protesters condemn 'demonstration of power'

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in the Argentina capital, Buenos Aires, to march against the G20's

economic policies as the world's leading industrialised nations opened their annual summit.

They explained why they felt the leaders were not welcome - and why so many young people have joined the rallies.

