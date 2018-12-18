Cloud of smoke covers Mexican city
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cloud of smoke covers city of Toluca, Mexico after warehouse fire

Thick black smoke engulfed a Mexican city after a warehouse fire.

The incident which occurred in Mexico's fifth largest city, Toluca, happened after a fire in a fabric storage facility on Monday afternoon.

Mexican news outlets reported that one person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Local authorities are carrying out an investigation into what caused the fire.

  • 18 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Museum artefacts saved from Brazil fire