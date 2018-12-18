Cloud of smoke covers Mexican city

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cloud of smoke covers city of Toluca, Mexico after warehouse fire
Thick black smoke engulfed a Mexican city after a warehouse fire.
The incident which occurred in Mexico's fifth largest city, Toluca, happened after a fire in a fabric storage facility on Monday afternoon.
Mexican news outlets reported that one person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.
Local authorities are carrying out an investigation into what caused the fire.
-
18 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-46611026/cloud-of-smoke-covers-city-of-toluca-mexico-after-warehouse-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window