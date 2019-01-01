Brazil's new president takes office

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro, takes office
Brazil's far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro, has used his inaugural speech to promise to build a "society without discrimination or division".
He told Congress he wanted to free Brazil of corruption, crime and economic mismanagement.
-
01 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-46731638/brazil-s-new-president-jair-bolsonaro-takes-officeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window