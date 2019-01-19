Mexico blast kills and injures dozens
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mexico oil pipeline explosion kills and injures dozens

At least 21 people have been killed and 71 more injured after an explosion at an oil pipeline in Tlahuelilpan, Mexico.

Officials say dozens of people had been filling up containers from an illegal pipeline tap when fire broke out on Friday evening.

There have been explosions at illegal taps before.

The government is attempting to prevent fuel theft but the strategy has led to fuel shortages.

  • 19 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Sea ablaze off Borneo coast