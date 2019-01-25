Aftermath of Brazil dam collapse
Video

Brazil dam collapse: Aftermath caught on camera

Footage has emerged of the aftermath of a dam collapse in Brazil.

The dam held residue from iron ore production and was located outside the city of Brumadinho.

Urban areas have not been hit, but residents close to the dam have been evacuated.

A local fire service official said it was feared a number of people had been killed.

