Aftermath of Brazil dam collapse

Brazil dam collapse: Aftermath caught on camera
Footage has emerged of the aftermath of a dam collapse in Brazil.
The dam held residue from iron ore production and was located outside the city of Brumadinho.
Urban areas have not been hit, but residents close to the dam have been evacuated.
A local fire service official said it was feared a number of people had been killed.
25 Jan 2019
