Rare tornado hits Cuban capital

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deadly tornado hits Cuba's capital, Havana
Three people are dead and more than 172 injured after a rare tornado ripped through Cuba's capital, Havana.
With wind speeds of up to 100km/h (60mph), the first tornado to hit the city in decades uprooted trees and cut power in poor areas late on Sunday.
-
28 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window