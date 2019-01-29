Juan Guaidó on Venezuela's "abuse of power"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Juan Guaidó on Venezuela's political crisis
Self-declared leader of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, has said there is an “abuse of power” in the country.
The opposition leader proclaimed himself interim president following large protests under President Nicolás Maduro’s authority.
In an interview with BBC Mundo’s correspondent, Guillermo Olmo, Mr Guaidó says why he thinks he’s fit to take over as president and discusses the ongoing political unrest.
29 Jan 2019
